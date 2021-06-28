Waldoboro Public Library Artist of the Month June 28, 2021 at 4:42 pm Waldoboro Public LibraryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Artist at Saltwater GalleryWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperWomen’s History Month Art Presentation at Schooner CoveSouth Bristol Historical Society ExhibitMary Bradish Titcomb Exhibit in Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!