Waldo’s ‘Carousel’ Screening Canceled

at

The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro first and foremost cares about the community. In the interest of keeping people as safe as possible during the COVID-19 crisis, the theater is following Gov. Janet Mills’ recommendation to cancel gatherings of 250 or more people and calling off the Friday, March 13 screening of “Carousel.”

The Waldo Theatre is in touch with the Maine in the Movies festival organizers about potentially rescheduling for a future date. The Maine bicentennial celebrations will happen all year long.

Thank you to everyone for their support of the Waldo Theatre and the MVHS Players. Be safe, and the theater looks forward to seeing everyone at an event soon!

