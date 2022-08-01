The Caldbeck Gallery, at 12 Elm St. in Rockland, will open four new exhibits on first Friday, Aug. 5, with a reception from 5-7 p.m. The shows will continue through Sept. 11.

Featured are works in oil on panel by oil and acrylic on large and small canvases by Kayla Mohammadi, of Walpole and Brookline, Mass.; Lois Dodd, of Cushing and Blairstown, N.J.; David Dewey, of Owls Head; Alan Crichton, of Liberty, and Brenda Free, of Rockport.

In her exhibit, titled “Overlap,” Mohammadi will show new paintings in acrylic on canvas, as well as oil on panel. The works range in size from 11-by-14 to 59-by-45 inches.

“She paints the complex cultural inheritance of painting, to which the west is becoming ever more mindful, as well as the medium’s embedded desire for raw experience,” said art historian Vittorio Colaizzi. “Mohammadi … paints an atmosphere of pleasure, one that we might again inhale or feel on our skin, even as we become acutely conscious of her paintings’ abstract constructive elements and hence their intellectual distance from, though not opposition to, sensual abandon.”

Mohammadi has received awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Joan Mitchell Foundation, the Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation, The Dedalus Foundation and the Blanche E. Coleman Foundation. She has been represented by the Caldbeck since 2011.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, as well as by chance and appointment. For more information, email info@caldbeck.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

