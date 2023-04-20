Walpole Studio Open for Maine Pottery Tour May 6-7 April 20, 2023 at 11:48 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Pottery Tour Coming UpWalpole Potter Opens Studio for Maine Craft WeekendMaine Pottery Tour Features Local StudiosNeighborhood Clay on Maine Pottery Tour May 4 and 5Neighborhood Clay on Maine Pottery Tour Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!