Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host Cara Brindisi’s Snow Globe Tour in its event barn on Saturday, Dec. 3. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Cara Brindisi, a vocalist and performer from central Massachusetts, is fresh off season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice.” As one of her first stops on The Snow Globe Tour, this full band concert will bring a mix of original as well as familiar holiday tunes, non-holiday songs, all sprinkled in with stories from “The Voice.”

Tickets are available for purchase at wanderwoodmaine.com/ourevents. General admission tickets are $25 and includes show admission. A $40 VIP ticket includes a bottle of wine from central Massachusetts’s Agronomy Farm Vineyard and specialty seating.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance.

Wanderwood is a sustainable stays and events venue in Nobleboro. It grows organic produce certified by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association on its farm, hosts weddings and special events in its event barn, and invites overnight guests to stay in the renovated 1920s farmhouse.

Brindisi is a vocalist with equal parts power and ease. After a decade of performances that include direct support for Chris Isaak, Tower of Power, Adam Lambert, and Dispatch, Brindisi brought her talents to “The Voice” stage. She has been writing, recording, and performing original music for the entirety of her career, many of her songs inspired by her time as a music therapist.

