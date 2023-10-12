Watercolor Class at River Arts Oct. 23, 30

River Arts in Damariscotta is pleased to announce Watercolor: The Basics and Beyond, an upcoming watercolor class with Margaret Dwyer. Classes will be held at the gallery from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The class is $130.

Whether students are beginners, need a refresher, or are building on acquired skills, these classes will jumpstart their relationship with watercolor. The class will review color choices and core techniques during demonstrations and be introduced to some tricks and shortcuts with naturalistic effects.

Students will apply these to landscape element studies such as sky, water, rock, moss, trees, etc. and build landscapes using these basics in their own unique style. Many references will be on hand from books, photos, paintings, and prints.

Some of the techniques to be covered include wet-into-wet, glazing, negative painting, lost and found edges, and more. Students will learn how to create textures and add depth, mood, and drama.

Dwyer earned her Master of Fine Art degree in visual arts from the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier, Vt. Her artwork has been recognized in numerous juried national and international exhibitions and has been published in fine art books and magazines. Dwyer has extensive experience teaching at art centers, museums, and galleries throughout New England.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information or to sign up, call the gallery at 563-6868 or go to riverartsme.org.

