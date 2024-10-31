‘We Three See’ Closes Season At Gravedigger’s Daughter

Gravedigger’s Daughter closes its season with “We Three See,” a three-person exhibition for Veterans Awareness Month.

Wayne Myers, Jan Griesenbrock, and Vincent Albanese are each using technical aspects from their prior careers in the service in their current artistic practice. Each of these artists explore their relationship to the natural world and human connections through their use of narrative.

Myers has been working with fibers for more than 60 years. He has a background in treating hypothermic, oxygen-deprived premature babies. In the Army, he was assigned to field test arctic infantry clothing and equipment in the Yukon.

Myers retired to Waldoboro in 2000 to raise endangered breeds of sheep. He began working with the nuno felting technique as a way to deal with the excess wool from his farm. Each unique item incorporates an heirloom fabric and the results are striking tapestries or wearable shawls.

Albanese, was a Naval engineer during the Iraq War, is trained as a metal fabricator, holds a degree in business administration, and is now pursuing a B.F.A. in photography. His composed black-and-white photographs are a chance for him to explore the dualities of the world. After traveling across 30 countries in seven years, he has settled in Ashburnham, Mass.

Griesenbrock has been a photographer for more than 50 years. He retired from the Army after working in Artillery, Public Affairs, Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), Counter Drug Operations, and Recruitment. Griesenbrock has worked as a newspaper photographer, in an aerial photo lab, and instructed university level photography classes. He is exhibiting a series of aerials and portraits for “We Three See.” Griesenbrock has been a Waldoboro resident for more than 20 years.

Gravedigger’s Daughter is operated by Jen Barrows. Barrows’s father, Ralph, was a combat-decorated Vietnam veteran, a former gravedigger at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta, and spent his life in service to others.

For “We Three See,” the gallery will take no commission from the artists, and will donate an equivalent commission on purchases at the gallery to Fisher House Foundation to help families stay near loved ones pursuing treatment at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The gallery is hosting extended hours for this exhibition from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3 and Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10.

All are invited to a reception on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 from 2-4 p.m.

For more information or a private appointment, email Jen Barrows at office@gravediggersdaughter.org.

