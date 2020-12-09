Westport Notecards Feature Local Art, History

The Friends of Westport Island History are excited to announce an inaugural series of Westport Island notecards based on local paintings just in time for holiday giving. The series of images highlights selected sites on the Westport Island History Trail and scenic images of the island’s iconic rock, all created by island and visiting artists.

The eight images depict the historic town hall, original artwork by Sarah Rhinelander; the community church, by Ann Springhorn; the Squire Tarbox Inn, by the late Barbara Cleaves Perry; the North End church, by Maizie Colby Argondizza; and four paintings by Massachusetts artist William Oberst of the Upper Mill tidal site and Kehail Point. The Friends are grateful to the artists or owners of the artwork for permission to use these amazing images.

A beautiful and affordable gift that will benefit Westport Island history, a set of eight cards is available for $10, or an individual card for $1.50. The cards will be on sale at the Westport Island History Center beginning Dec. 6, and at the town office. For more information about ordering cards, please email fowih19@gmail.com.

