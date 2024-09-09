What’s at The Waldo

Community conversations and cult classics are coming up at The Waldo this September. Check out these and other events on our website at thewaldotheatre.org. Remember, you belong at The Waldo!

Midcoast Conservancy presents ‘The State of the Medomak’

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.

Join Midcoast Conservancy at The Waldo Theatre for a free community presentation on the story of the Medomak River, including water quality conditions, emerging threats, and what we can all do to protect the watershed. Free to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Maine Outdoor Film Festival Selects Tour

Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, The Maine Outdoor Film Festival returns to The Waldo. Join us for this two-hour screening of outdoor adventure and conservation films from all over the world and Maine as we connect community and the outdoors through film.

The Maine Outdoor Film Festival curates and presents film experiences related to the beauty, interactivity, and complexity of our planet, asking questions and sharing stories about how the power of our planet influences human experience and conversely, human impact on the planet.

Adult tickets are available in advance online for $10 or $15 day-of-show and at the door. Youth tickets are $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and day-of-show tickets are available at the box office.

Waldo After Dark presents ‘The Man from Hong Kong’

Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

The Far East picks a fight Down Under in “The Man From Hong Kong,” a cult classic, martial arts action extravaganza from legendary Ozploitation director Brian Trenchard-Smith (“Dead End Drive-In,” “Turkey Shoot,” and “BMX Bandits”). Ozploitation films are a category of low-budget horror, comedy, sexploitation, and all-out action films made in Australia in the 1970s and ‘80s during the beginnings of the Australian New Wave movement.

Determined to get his man, Fang will stop at nothing – bringing all manner of mayhem to the streets in a full-on fist fighting spectacle of explosive proportions, featuring extraordinary car chases, dangerous stunts and incredible set pieces.

This is a pay-what-you-can event; suggested minimum donation is $5. Concessions are available for purchase.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Saturday, Oct. 19

And speaking of cult classics – this is the big one! We’ve had multiple requests for it, but we need you to get involved if we’re going to make it happen! If you’re interested in being part of the shadow cast, or just part of the team that puts it all together (and helps clean up afterward), then you can get in free!

Please reach out to us at info@thewaldotheatre.org or leave us a message at 975-6490.

Finally

To stay informed about what's happening at The Waldo and learn how to participate, go to thewaldotheatre.org and sign up for the monthly e-newsletter.

