Whitefield Library Announces Next First Friday Art Opening

Whitefield Library, at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield, is happy to announce its upcoming First Friday art opening at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 6. This special evening is open to all and light refreshments will be served.

The library is proud to feature Sally Wattles, a highly accomplished New England-based artist, as its June artist. Wattles has an impressive career spanning over 25 years, during which she taught art in the Boston Public Schools while pursuing her own artistic work. Her academic journey reflects her dedication to the arts, having studied textile design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Creative Arts and Learning from Lesley College.

Seeking a better educational environment for her daughter, Wattles relocated to Midcoast Maine. She purchased Coastal Maine Art Workshops, a small but thriving art school that hosts workshops in Rockland and Pemaquid. The school attracts students from near and far, eager to learn from talented artists and instructors.

Currently, Wattles considers herself in a phase of “creative recovery,” a time of artistic exploration and reflection. She is delving into landscape painting, experimenting with different mediums, and revisiting her passion for illustration. This summer, she will be teaching a class at the Hotel Pemaquid titled “Creative Recovery,” offering insights into her creative process and journey.

This is the second time Whitefield Library has had the privilege of showcasing Wattles’ work. Many of her works will be offered for sale and the artist is generously donating 30% of the proceeds to the library.

The event is free to attend. Donations are welcome and will help support future programming.

For more information about Whitefield Library, call 549-0170, email info@whitefieldlibrary.org, go to whitefieldlibrary.org, or find the library on Facebook.

