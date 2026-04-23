Wild & Scenic Film Festival Highlights Local Kelp Farming and Global Conservation

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is excited to host the ninth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta. Among the six short films selected, “Maine’s Seaweed Moment” offers a deep dive into a conservation solution happening right in the waters of Midcoast Maine.

The film follows seaweed farmers Nathan and Natalie Johnson, demonstrating how farmed seaweed can revitalize Maine’s working coastline, improve local ocean habitats, and diversify the regional economy. By exploring seaweed as both a valuable product and a conservation tool, the film highlights how expanding these markets can address local and widespread environmental challenges.

In addition to the local focus, the festival will take viewers across the globe and through shifting landscapes. “What the River Knows” is a stunning visual exploration of Glen Canyon, which began to disappear under water after the construction of a dam in 1963. In recent years the canyon has slowly been re-emerging as water levels in Lake Powell drop.

The film examines this unique inflection point in the history of the Colorado River, offering a rare chance to witness the restoration of one of the planet’s most iconic landscapes.

“Wild Hope: Stork Sisters” is an inspiring and upbeat story from northeastern India. Once considered an ill omen and driven to near extinction, the greater adjutant stork is now the focus of a massive community effort. Today, 10,000 women have banded together to protect nests and celebrate these birds through education and local textiles.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for kids under 16, and free for Coastal Rivers members. Beer, wine, and concessions will be available, and attendees can enter to win giveaways from local and national sponsors.

Tickets may be purchased online at coastalrivers.org/events.

The film festival is a natural extension of Coastal Rivers’ work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment. Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

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