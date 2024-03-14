Wild & Scenic Film Festival Highlights Outdoor Adventure, Environmental Activism

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Tour, hosted by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, returns to Damariscotta at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Lincoln Theater with a curated selection of the festival’s 2024 films.

Beer, wine, and concessions will be available through the theater, and guests may enter to win giveaways from the Wild and Scenic Film Festival’s national sponsors, Coastal Rivers, and local sponsor, Rising Tide Co-op.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for kids under 16, and free for Coastal Rivers members, and may be purchased online at coastalrivers.org/events. The event is sponsored locally by Newcastle Publick House, Rhumbline Maps, Rising Tide Co-op, and Twin Villages Foodbank Farm.

Now in its 21st year, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Tour is a selection of short films from the annual festival held the third week of February in Nevada City, Calif. The films speak to environmental concerns, outdoor adventure, and finding connection to nature.

The six short films to be screened on April 4 include “Chicas al Agua,” by local filmmaker Liz McGregor. The film takes viewers to Futaleufú, Chile, where teenage girls are learning how to kayak in the wild and beautiful river that sweeps through their hometown, developing friendships and self-confidence along the way.

In “Groundwork: A Family Journey into Regenerative Cotton,” the Kahle family breaks the cycle of generational health issues by revolutionizing their farming practices. Driven by a deep commitment to their family and community’s well-being, the Kahles take a new tack to combat years of problematic, status-quo methods of farming.

“KELP!” is the product of a young filmmaker’s journey around the United Kingdom by sailboat in search of a surprising super-solution that can help build a better future for humans and the planet. On an epic adventure aboard the Gleaner, along Britain’s rugged coastline, she and her crew discover the power of kelp to regenerate the coast, empower communities, and even replace plastic.

The film festival is a natural extension of Coastal Rivers’ work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment. Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org, or go to coastalrivers.org.

