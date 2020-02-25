Wild & Scenic Film Festival on March 2 Seeks to Inspire

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Tour, hosted by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, is coming to Damariscotta at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at Lincoln Theater with a curated selection of nine short films.

Oysterhead Pizza Co. will offer beer, wine and pizza for sale, and Rising Tide Co-op is hosting a complimentary dessert and coffee bar.

Tickets are $10, $5 for kids 16 and under, and free for Coastal Rivers members, and may be reserved online at coastalrivers.org/events.

Considered one of the nation’s premier environmental and adventure film festivals, Wild & Scenic brings together stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform and inspire.

In “Positive Forward Motion,” hiker and endurance athlete Jennifer Pharr Davis reflects on challenges faced and lessons learned following her record-setting thru-hike on the Appalachian Trail. While spending time alone on the trail, Jen looks back to consider how she has grown through hiking, becoming a mother, and growing a business.

“From Darkness to Light” was filmed in Zanzibar, where life is challenging for women. This semi-autonomous region of Tanzania is made up of numerous islands where half the population lives below the poverty line. Mothers and grandmothers in Zanzibar are becoming solar engineers thanks to training from Barefoot College. This means they can bring electricity to their villages where previously they relied on burning paraffin.

The film festival is a natural extension of Coastal Rivers’ work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment. Formerly the Damariscotta River Association and the Pemaquid Watershed Association, Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, membership-supported, and nationally accredited land trust and conservation organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of the greater Pemaquid peninsula and Damariscotta River region.

Coastal Rivers has active programs in the areas of land conservation, stewardship, community education, water quality monitoring, marine conservation, and cultural preservation.

For more information, call 563-1393, email info@coastalrivers.org, or visit coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

