Award-winning porcelain artist Tim Christensen returns to The Good Supply in Pemaquid to host a double series of winter and spring ceramic workshops on Saturday, March 4, and Saturday, June 3, beginning at noon each day.

Two options include a full moon sgraffito class and a raku firing clinic for which participants can bring their own bisque ware or select forms made by the artist. The workshop schedule will be released on The Good Supply website just in time for Valentine’s Day so neighbors can give the gift of an experience to loved ones or themselves.

“I teach because I think that there are things that can be most easily said using visual language, and for some of us, visual language is also the way our minds work,” Christensen said.

Participants in Christensen’s workshops continuously inspire him to pursue educational opportunities. An alliance with Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts in Newcastle and a teaching schedule at the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland bring the Downeast artist to the Midcoast regularly.

Christensen has been working with The Good Supply since 2019. This will be his second time offering workshops in Pemaquid.

The workshops will run back to back on both March 4 and June 3. In the afternoon Christensen will lead a raku clinic outdoors in The Good Supply dooryard. The fun and fast paced workshop will run from 12–5 p.m. Later in the evening Christensen will lead the full moon sgraffito class on the Pemaquid River, a short walk from The Good Supply.

In the unique plein air class, participants will learn to pack and carry everything needed to make gorgeous sgraffito etchings on porcelain by moonlight in one of Maine’s many beautiful locations. A history of sgraffito will be given while Christensen shares techniques regarding considered planning, quality drafting, and studio mobility and resilience. This evening class will run from 6–10 p.m.

Each workshop costs $80. Participants are invited to bring their own bisqueware or purchase a blank piece from Christensen with forms starting at $15. All other tools and materials will be provided. No experience is required and registration is open for all over 16.

Sign up on the The Good Supply’s website at bit.ly/3YsiTgJ.

