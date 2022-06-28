Celebrating its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, June 30, from 5-8 p.m.

Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks and meander down the side streets of the village, stopping into the exceptional galleries and the one-of-a-kind specialty shops along the way. Accomplished musicians will be playing in galleries while guest artists and music-makers will engage passers-by with their talents on the village sidewalks.

Many local community organizations will be taking part in Wiscasset Art Walk, too, as they offer a glimpse into the network of mission-driven initiatives contributing to this vibrant community. Visitors are invited to stop, have a chat, and consider volunteering.

Wiscasset Art Walk activities are free, the parking is plentiful, and tempting nibbles and libations are awaiting guests.

For more information, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net.

Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

