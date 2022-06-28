Advanced Search
Wiscasset Art Walk Opens June 30 Submitted article

Wiscasset Art Walk begins the 2022 season on Thursday, June 30. Guest performers, like Downeast Brass in 2021, entertain visitors  rain or shine. (Photo courtesy Wiscasset Art Walk)

Celebrating its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, June 30, from 5-8 p.m.

Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks and meander down the side streets of the village, stopping into the exceptional galleries and the one-of-a-kind specialty shops along the way. Accomplished musicians will be playing in galleries while guest artists and music-makers will engage passers-by with their talents on the village sidewalks.

Sylvan Gallery in the village is a gathering place during Wiscasset Art Walk evenings. The season opens on Thursday, June 30. (Photo courtesy Wiscasset Art Walk)

Many local community organizations will be taking part in Wiscasset Art Walk, too, as they offer a glimpse into the network of mission-driven initiatives contributing to this vibrant community. Visitors are invited to stop, have a chat, and consider volunteering.

Wiscasset Art Walk activities are free, the parking is plentiful, and tempting nibbles and libations are awaiting guests.

For more information, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net.

Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

