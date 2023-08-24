Wiscasset Art Walk Plans an Evening of High Spirits and Remembrance

Nearing the end of the summer’s peak season, the Wiscasset Art Walk will offer visitors an assortment of activities to enjoy, ponder, and share from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. From the magnificence of award-winning artists to the reflections on loved ones lost to drug use, the evening promises a stimulating experience.

Sylvan Gallery on Water Street will host award-winning artists Crista Pisano and Neal Hughes, fresh from travels as plein air painters. The gallery features an exhibit of their new work, and the artists will be on hand to talk about the plein air competition circuit and the qualities that make their fresh art so successful.

August’s Wiscasset Art Walk coincidentally falls on the date of International Overdose Awareness Day, so organizers have invited the 716 Candles

Project, in partnership with Healthy Lincoln County, to share insight and the human side of substance use with the Wiscasset community.

The 716 Candles Project is a multi-site, multi-day program, which, in Wiscasset, will feature hands-on making of paper cranes, an international symbol of hope and peace; and “Show of Hands,” the forming of plaster hands to reflect care for those affected by substances. These activities will be guided by Merrymeeting Adult Education art instructor Maggie Morgan.

An exhibit of photos, “Lights of Lincoln County,” by Charles Richards, will poignantly display the faces of neighbors and friends who have been impacted by drug use.

The Wiscasset Art Walk will also feature the dynamic musical duo of Rick Turcotte and Chris Lannon in a sidewalk performance. When these musicians play together, the energy rises and feet begin tapping. They are high energy and an upbeat accompaniment to the evening’s activities.

The eagerly anticipated Jodie’s Restaurant, in the former Sarah’s Cafe at the corner of Main and Water streets, will be open during the art walk.

Near the conclusion of Wiscasset Art Walk, a candlelight procession, organized by 716 Candles, will gather in the Railroad Avenue parking lot starting at 7:10 p.m., and walk to the Sunken Garden as a communal expression of love and hope and personal reflections.

Anyone impacted by addiction, their friends, families, and allies, are invited to participate.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk and 716 Candles, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@gmail.com. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

