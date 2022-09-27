Advanced Search
Wiscasset Art Walk Season Finale Sept. 29 Submitted article

at

Junior members of Partners in Education sell lemonade while parents talk with visitors about Wiscasset Elementary School activities during the August Art Walk. (Photo courtesy Bob Bond)

Junior members of Partners in Education sell lemonade while parents talk with visitors about Wiscasset Elementary School activities during the August Art Walk. (Photo courtesy Bob Bond)

The final Wiscasset Art Walk of the season will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Galleries will be open for viewing and shops for browsing.

The doors will open wide into Wiscasset Bay Gallery during the final Wiscasset Art Walk of the season on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Photo courtesy Bob Bond)

The doors will open wide into Wiscasset Bay Gallery during the final Wiscasset Art Walk of the season on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Photo courtesy Bob Bond)

Sidewalk activities will feature hands-on fun for children and hand-made drums for visitors of any age to play. Sidewalk vendors and local community tables invite attendees to meet neighbors while Garden Club of Wiscasset bouquets remind all to enjoy the splendor of the changing seasons.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email to wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

