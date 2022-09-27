The final Wiscasset Art Walk of the season will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Galleries will be open for viewing and shops for browsing.

Sidewalk activities will feature hands-on fun for children and hand-made drums for visitors of any age to play. Sidewalk vendors and local community tables invite attendees to meet neighbors while Garden Club of Wiscasset bouquets remind all to enjoy the splendor of the changing seasons.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email to wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

