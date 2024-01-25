Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars’ Paint Night Feb. 9

Feed Our Scholars is excited to announce a paint night event to raise funds for its dual missions of providing bags of weekend food for participating Wiscasset Elementary School students, and teacher requested school supplies to begin the new school year for all Wiscasset students, Pre-K to grade 12.

From 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 at St. Philip’s Church Lippiat Hall, instructor Nicole White, of Artful Nights Maine, will guide participants through creation of a whimsical strawberry inspired glass vase to enjoy at home or give as a gift.

For a suggested donation of $30 for adults and $25 for kids 12-17, participants will receive the materials and instruction to create their own think-spring vase. To help buoy painters’ flagging energies from the process of creation, Feed Our Scholars is planning a scrumptious ice cream sundae bar for the happy painters. A lactose free alternative will also be available. Tea, decaf coffee, and water will be available for quenching people’s thirst.

In its tenth year providing weekend nutrition for little learners, Feed Our Scholars is an all-volunteer group committed to supporting a positive start for local budding scholars.

As well as its nutrition program, Feed Our Scholars also spearheads the August Set for Success event when student-requested school supplies are provided to Wiscasset students, this year expanding to include all students, pre-K to grade 12, regardless of ability to pay. All monies raised are dedicated to these initiatives.

Space is limited. To reserve a place, email feedourscholars@gmail.com or call St. Philip’s at 882-7184, leaving a name, number of tickets reserved, and a return phone number for verification, by Tuesday, Feb. 6. For more information, or to contact Feed Our Scholars via its Facebook page, go to Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars.

St. Philip’s Church is located at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset. In the event of snow, paint “night” will be rescheduled to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.

