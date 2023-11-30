Wiscasset Holiday Music Performances and Art Exhibit

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Wiscasset choral students will provide the music for the annual Wiscasset Christmas Tree Lighting. This event takes place at The First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, located at 28 High St., beginning at 4:30 p.m. Students will sing to welcome in the holiday season as well as Santa Claus, who is sure to appear!

On Thursday, Dec. 14, there will be a Winter Gathering of the Arts held at Wiscasset Middle High School. There will be an art walk beginning at 5 p.m., followed by performances by the 4-12 grade chorus and the WMHS band at 6 p.m. The art exhibit will also be open after the concert.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, the Wiscasset Elementary School will have their annual All-School Holiday Sing-Along in the gymnasium. Families are welcome to attend.

The Wiscasset Elementary School Chorus will perform and then lead the rest of the students sharing music and movement to many holiday favorites including “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and many more.

