WMHS Presents ‘Matilda: The Musical’

After surviving COVID-19 and stage electrical issues, Wiscasset Middle High School Theater announces their first full length musical production in many years, “Matilda: The Musical.”

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Using her astonishing wit, intelligence, and abilities, Matilda dreams of a better life and isn’t afraid to turn things upside-down to get it with the help of her friends.

Captivating the hearts of young and old alike, this musical revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and an unforgettable star turn for many of the young cast, this show is a reminder that, “even if you’re little, you can do a lot.”

The book is by Dennis Kelly Music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The production team consists of director Emily Sue Barker, producer Tim Ryan, choreographer Kelli Gardner Oaks, musical director Anne Fanelli, costumes June King, and stage manager Oliver Ordung.

The cast features Annalise Gapski as Matilda Wormwood, Joseph Lugosch as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, and Isabella Dyke as Miss Honey.

Other cast members include Caleb Fletcher, Kellie Oakes, Chris Lincoln, Trinity Nelson, William Marshall, Macen Gay, Nathaniel Gapski, Elena Curtis, Trevor Hamlin, Gordon Clark, Abby Helstrom, Kaliann Ellsworth, Brooklyn Juseaume, Kagome Ordung, Fianna Oakes, Bear Hamlin, Tim Ryan, Sierra Hogan, and Addison Eckert.

Showings are Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Wiscasset Middle High School, at 272 Gardiner Road in Wiscasset.

Tickets are pay what you can. Donations are appreciated.

For more information and tickets, call Ryan at 656-7070 or email tryan@wiscasetschools.org or email Barker at ebarker@wiscassetschools.org.

Check out the promo video by Mara Wilson, the original Matilda actress in the 1996 classic movie at tinyurl.com/Matilda-Celeb-Ad.

Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also authorized by MTI. For more information, go to mtishows.com.

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