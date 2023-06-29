‘Women on the Water’ at Lincoln Theater

Lincoln Theater is pleased to present the second event in their new Talking Aquaculture in Maine series, and this time they are featuring the incredible work being done by women on the water.

On Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m., join host Molly Miller of the Island Institute as she welcomes special guests Fiona de Koning, and Afton Vigue, for a discussion of women in the aquaculture industry, the vital roles they play, and the challenges they face while doing it.

Talking Aquaculture is a free series of conversations with innovators who are making a substantial contribution to aquaculture in the state of Maine.

While there have been more female farmers in the last five years than ever before, Maine’s aquaculture industry is still a male-dominated sector. Learn about the various roles these impressive women have in the industry as well as the challenges they face.

Hosting the “Women on the Water” discussion is Island Institute’s Molly Miller, Ph.D. Miller is a community development officer, focused on working waterfront resilience. With over a decade of experience in marine conservation, fisheries, and aquaculture, Miller has worked with a diverse group of stakeholders and communities to promote social, economic, and ecological issues.

Miller will share the stage with Fiona de Koning, the owner of Acadia Aqua Farms in Bar Harbor, dedicated to integrating new methods of sustainable and healthy food production. They will be joined by Afton Vigue, the outreach and development specialist at Maine Aquaculture Association, whose role is dedicated to communications, marketing, membership, and public relations.

Talking Aquaculture in Maine is a free program presented by Lincoln Theater in partnership with The Island Institute and The Shuck Station restaurant in Newcastle. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. More information about the “Women on the Water” event is available on the Lincoln Theater website at lincolntheater.net, or by contacting the theater office by email at info@lincolntheater.net or by phone at 563-3424.

