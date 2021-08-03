Woodstock Revisited Aug. 5 at Lakehurst Lodge

The dance floor at historic Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta will be open for dancing Thursday, Aug. 5 as local music favorite Bob Collwell and friends deliver a night of music with favorites from Woodstock 52 years later. They will cover songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival; Canned Heat; Santana; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; Janice Joplin; Joe Cocker; The Band; The Who; Jimi Hendrix; and more.

Tickets are $20 and are available at lctv.org, and locally at King Eider’s Pub and Main Street Grocery in Damariscotta. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 show start and 1812 Farms catering will offer wine and beer for sale.

Lakehurst Lodge is located at 30 Lakehurst Lane off Egypt Road in Damariscotta, with plentiful parking.

Lincoln County Television Summer Concert Series brings four Thursday evenings of family friendly fun, friends, and dancing to Midcoast. The LCTV Summer Concert Series is a fundraiser for the non-profit station, helping it do more for the community.

“As a non-profit community public access station, Lincoln County Television is all about community. This fundraiser series is about having fun together this summer and helps us continue to make news, entertainment, and government meetings accessible and available to the public.”

Mark the calendar for the next two shows, also directed by Bob Colwell and friends from Hallowell, on Sept. 2 for a Springsteen tribute and on Sept. 30 with the music of the Rolling Stones to close the season.

Follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at lctv.org.

