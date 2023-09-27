Woolscape Artist Showing at Saltwater Artists Gallery September 27, 2023 at 4:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPeterson Work Now Showing at SaltwaterSaltwater Gallery Fiber ArtistC. S. Peterson at Saltwater Artists GalleryC. S. Peterson at Saltwater Artists GallerySaltwater Artists’ Reception June 26 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!