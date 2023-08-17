World-Famous Flutist to Be Featured At Salt Bay Chamberfest

A concert starring MacArthur Fellows Program recipient flutist Claire Chase will highlight the final week of the 29th annual Salt Bay Chamberfest, an acclaimed chamber music festival centered in Damariscotta. Thus season, Goddess, will come to a grand conclusion with an exciting performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater. In addition, free events will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Aug.19.

On Aug. 19, Chase will perform works for various kinds of flutes written specifically for her in the last 10 years. On one piece, she will be joined by local amateur flutists, including several school-age students. She will play works by living composers Liza Lim, Suzanne Farrin, Du Yun, and Pauline Oliveros.

Described by The New York Times as “the most important flutist of our time,” Chase has presented the world premieres of hundreds of new works. In addition to being a MacArthur Fellow, she is a professor of the practice at Harvard University, and was the Debs Creative Chair at Carnegie Hall in the 2022-2023 season.

The concert will conclude with Schubert’s famous “Death and the Maiden” string quartet, performed by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Minnesota Orchestra musicians Sean Lee and Susie Park, violinists; Che-Yen Chen, violist; and Wilhelmina Smith, cellist and artistic director of the festival.

Composer Dawn Avery, along with Salt Bay Chamberfest musicians, will travel to Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness in Bangor on Thursday, Aug. 17, for a free presentation exploring her music and Native American culture there.

The festival’s final free event is a master class led by violinist Sean Lee, who will coach promising young local musicians. Open to anyone to watch, it takes place on Friday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. in Porter Hall at Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta.

For more information, go to saltbaychamberfest.org.

