‘Writing From the Heart’ Workshop

Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is excited to partner with Elizabeth Potter as she offers two sessions of “Writing from the Heart: Finding Your Authentic Voice.” This workshop offers adult writers of all abilities an opportunity to get the creative juices flowing, overcome the internal critic, and let heart and soul flow out onto the page. The workshop also provides a tight knit, supportive community of fellow writers with whom to share works in progress. Potter will provide writing prompts and techniques to spur creativity.

Potter is a teacher and poet residing in Midcoast Maine. She is also the Coordinator of the Maine College Transitions Program of Lincoln County. Her most recent collection of poetry, “T’ai Chi of Leaves,” was released by Moon Pie Press in September 2016. Her poems have been widely published in literary journals both locally and nationally, most recently in “On the Issues” magazine and “Yankee” magazine. Potter is a certified Amherst Writers and Artists workshop leader and has been leading creative writing workshops for all ages for the past twenty years.

Workshops take place on Monday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Session 1 will be held from Aug. 3-24; Session 2 will be held from Sept. 14- Oct. 5. The first four-part session will be held via Zoom. If conditions allow, the second session will take place at the Merry Barn, 417 River Road, Edgecomb.

Participants are encouraged to contact Elizabeth at potterem@hotmail.com or 350-1398.

