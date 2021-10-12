‘Writing Place’ Class at HVNC

Author Linda Buckmaster will offer a special writing class at Hidden Valley Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Writing about place involves working with the elements that make a specific place unique —layers of history, people, the natural world, and human culture across time bring us to the present moment. Writers might be advocates, critics, or simply lovers of a place.

This workshop is for writers of all levels and interests – from newbies in creative writing to more experienced writers who want to expand their work to professionals who want to bring more creativity into their writing at work. Whether it’s poetry or prose, each participant will work at their own level.

Through writing prompts and activities both inside and in plein air, participants will play with words, experience, and experiments. A small packet of reading materials will be available the week before the workshop. The group will maintain a safe environment so participants can feel comfortable trying new things. There is no such thing as a mistake — just the next draft. The class will be limited to 15 participants.

To register for the course, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events/writing-place-landscape-people-and-the-natural-world.

