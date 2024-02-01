Yarn and Fabric Sale Raises Over $14,000 February 1, 2024 at 9:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Chapter of Women’s Organization Celebrates 40 YearsPhilanthropic Woman’s Org Hosting Bunco Fundraiser May 20Round Pond Schoolhouse AssociationWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsAuthor Deborah Gould to Speak at Whitefield Historical Society Event Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!