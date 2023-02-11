Imagination comes to life at The Waldo. Enrollment is now open for a range of youth acting classes. All classes are held after-school and will run for 12 weeks beginning the last week of February. The classes are designed for grade levels 1-3, 4-6, and 7-12; with a class designed just for kindergartners. No previous experience is needed to join.

The education program at The Waldo invites participants to bring their voice and creativity to the stage. With a rotating offering of classes, the aim is to help participants develop the skills needed to put on a play, while also providing a space to have fun and play.

At The Waldo, performing arts is about promoting joy, expression, and connection. Classes are taught by veteran teachers Mia Branco and Teralyn Reiter. Branco holds a master’s in arts education and has been working with The Waldo as their education manager since 2021. Reiter holds a master’s degree in acting, and in addition to teaching youth at The Waldo, she also teaches their acting workshops for adults.

Additional information about the classes, including dates, registration, and scholarship information, can be found on The Waldo’s website: waldotheatre.org.

Through programs like after-school activities, a signature youth arts program, summer workshops and other events, The Waldo seeks to enrich and enhance the region’s cultural offerings for local residents, particularly youth, and enhance the quality of life for all. Having reopened in 2021, this vibrant, beautifully restored 1936 theatre serves once more as a local cultural hub offering theater, music, film, and arts education to the Midcoast community.

For more information, go to waldotheatre.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

