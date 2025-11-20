Youth Auditions For ‘Treasure Island’ Dec. 1

Heartwood Regional Theater Co. will host auditions for “Treasure Island” from 3-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1 in the Poe Theater on the Lincoln Academy campus in Newcastle.

The annual winter drama adventure, which is open to all Midcoast students in grades 4-8, will be co-directed by Teralyn Reiter and Griff Braley. No prior experience necessary.

This short version of “Treasure Island” is written expressly for students. The author allows cuts/revisions, so the play will be closely crafted around the students who are cast. Students will be costumed, and the full production will include lights, props, and set.

Three school-day performance are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 29-30, 2026, allowing the cast to perform for hundreds of their peers. Two evening performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 30-31, 2026 for members of the public to attend.

Auditions are very simple, working with five or six students at a time, alleviating pressure from individuals. Students experience the ensemble ethos and understand that they are part of a cross section of students, with varying experience levels.

Each student is given a short piece of three to four lines to read aloud and time to preview, before the small group audition. Parents are asked to remain in the prep room or offsite during their student’s audition, allowing students to interact directly with the directors.

This is not a talent search; the goal is to hear voices, take a measure of comfort on stage, and watch for interpretation and peer interaction.

Typically, all who show up are cast, dependent upon the audition turnout. Role sizes vary tremendously, from three to 100 lines, with expectations sized according to each student.

After auditions, the directors will adapt the script for those who are cast, then run one read-through in December before schools are out for the holidays. Students are expected to come memorized to their first of 14 rehearsals in January.

For more information, go to heartwoodtheater.org. For audition questions, email braley@lincolnacademy.org.

