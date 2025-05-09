This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three residents of China following an intensive investigation into several thefts of communications cable in recent weeks.

According to a press release issued by LCSO Lt. Michael Murphy, LCSO detectives and deputies caught all three individuals in the act on Route 126 in Whitefield around 5 a.m. Friday, May 9.

According to Murphy, brothers Reggie French, 49, and Steve French, 54, and Jennifer Decosta, 44, all residents of China, were charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

According to Murphy, the suspects were using a ladder and a “shepherd’s hook” to pull down the cable. They then cut the cable with a power grinder. This morning’s act is estimated to have cost approximately $10,000 in damage.

The trio is suspected in multiple similar thefts around the Midcoast area, according to Murphy. Murphy added the alleged motivation for the theft appears to be obtaining the copper inside the cable.

Consolidated Communications has estimated loss and damages to exceed $230,000, according to Murphy.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact LCSO Detective Sergeant Ron Rollins at 882-7332 or email rrollins@lincolnso.me. People can also provide information regarding this event anonymously via the LCSO’s tip411 line by texting the keyword LTIP and the tip to 847411.

