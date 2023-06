Damariscotta police and fire department units are currently on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Biscay Road. The road is currently closed between Standpipe Road and the Colby & Gale main office at 154 Biscay Road. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

According to a statement from the Damariscotta Police Department, the road is expected to be closed for the next hour or two.

The Lincoln County News will update this post as more information becomes available.

