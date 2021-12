Route 1 is blocked off south of Belvedere Road in Damariscotta due to a motor-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The Damariscotta Police Department, the Damariscotta and Newcastle fire departments, and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service have all been paged to the scene.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

