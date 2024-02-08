Crash Closes Route 27 in Edgecomb

A serious two-vehicle crash on Route 27 in Edgecomb just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 prompted the road’s closure for several hours while responders rerouted traffic around the scene.

The crash involved two pickup trucks, apparently meeting head on, just south of the McKay Road intersection. Damage to both vehicles was extensive. Both vehicles were occupied by single operators, at least one of whom had to be extricated by responders.

Both operators were removed from the scene by ambulance. One of the operators was transported for further medical care by LifeFlight helicopter service.

There is no information available on the condition of the operators. Their names have not been released as of this posting.

At the scene around 8 a.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brendan Kane confirmed an accident reconstructionist would conduct an accident investigation.

North and southbound traffic was being rerouted around the scene via McKay and River Road while the road was closed.

Edgecomb Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Boothbay Fire Department and the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.

