The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb is down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine Department of Transportation are all on scene as of 7:15 a.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

