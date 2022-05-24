Fire destroys seasonal Boothbay Harbor hotel

A fire destroyed the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn, a seasonal hotel in Boothbay Harbor, on Monday, May 23.

No one was in the hotel when it caught fire and no firefighters had been injured as of 9:45 p.m. Monday night, according to Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham.

The large waterfront hotel at 48 Lakeview Road was fully involved on the second floor when firefighters arrived on scene, Upham said.

“It was a fully involved structure fire on the second floor coming out of the room doors and out through the roof,” Upham said.

He said the fire was visible “all the way across the building,” which he estimated to be about 150 feet long.

The building was a large structure with an ell section that could not be seen through the smoke, Upham said.

The Maine Office of the Fire Marshal will come to investigate the cause of the blaze, but Upham said it will be difficult because nothing much remains of the building.

Firefighters were mounting multiple attacks to douse the fire after the building’s structure collapsed around 9 p.m.

A ladder truck was used to pour water from above. As wind gusts picked up around 10 p.m., smoke filled the neighborhood around the hotel.

Lincoln County Communications began calling for mutual aid at 8:33 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 reports of the hotel being on fire.

In addition to the Boothbay Harbor Fire Department, Boothbay, Bristol, Edgecomb, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Southport, and Wiscasset fire departments all responded to the fire.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

