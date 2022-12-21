Great Salt Bay Community School was evacuated due to a potential threat the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The school received a potential threat believed to be a hoax and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to an email sent to the school community. School was dismissed for the day, with buses set to depart the evacuation site at 10 a.m.

Damariscotta Police Department reported to the scene, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The Lincoln County Communications Center paged the Damariscotta Fire Department to the scene at 9:05 a.m.

More information was not available at press time and updates will be posted at lcnme.com.

