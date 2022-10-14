Advanced Search
Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta

First responders on the scene of a head-on collision on U.S. Route 1 near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line Friday, Oct. 14. (Sherwood Olin photo

U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.

The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. The road was reopened around 6 p.m., Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick said during a phone interview.

Units from the Nobleboro, Newcastle, and Damariscotta fire departments, Damariscotta Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

The Lincoln County News will update this article as more information becomes available.

