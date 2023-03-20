Law Enforcement on the Scene of Boothbay Harbor Shooting

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, state and local law enforcement units remain on the scene of a reported shooting in Boothbay Harbor.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO deputies, Boothbay Harbor Police Department officers, and Maine State Police Tactical Team officers are currently at an apartment complex on Reed Road where a man was shot earlier this afternoon in the parking lot.

A suspect in the shooting is believed to be contained in the apartment complex, according to the LCSO.

A gunshot victim was transported to the Maine Medical Center in Portland via LifeFlight, according to the LCSO.

The Lincoln County News will update this post as information becomes available.

