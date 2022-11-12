The Medomak Valley High School football team won the Big 11 Conference North Class C Regional Championship Friday evening, Nov. 11, defeating the Herman Hawks 40-20, under the lights at Hamden Academy.

It was the high school football program’s first ever championship.

Hayden Staples led the Panther attack early, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Chase Peaslee reached the end zone just before the half to help the Panthers lead 20-6 at the break.

In the second half, Medomak’s Blake Morrison added a 45-yard touchdown reception, and backup quarterback Liam Wilson ran for a score from five yards out. Medomak kicker Gavin Clark converted four of six extra point opportunities during the game.

Panther defensive highlights included interceptions by Gatlin Bedenik and

Porter Gahagan

The Hawks were led by Gary Glidden who scored all three Herman touchdowns, including one in the first half and a 91-yard kickoff return for the game’s final score with 1:18 remaining.

With the win, Medomak Valley advances to the State Class State championship game, to be played Saturday, Nov. 19 at Camden Stadium in Bangor. The MPA will set the game time on Monday, Nov. 14.

