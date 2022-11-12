Advanced Search
Medomak Valley Panthers Win Regional Championship  Football program wins first regional title

at

The Medomak Valley High School football team won the Big 11 Conference North Class C Regional Championship Friday evening, Nov. 11, defeating the Herman Hawks 40-20, under the lights at Hamden Academy.

It was the high school football program’s first ever championship.

Hayden Staples led the Panther attack early, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Chase Peaslee reached the end zone just before the half to help the Panthers lead 20-6 at the break.

In the second half, Medomak’s Blake Morrison added a 45-yard touchdown reception, and backup quarterback Liam Wilson ran for a score from five yards out. Medomak kicker Gavin Clark converted four of six extra point opportunities during the game.

Panther defensive highlights included  interceptions by Gatlin Bedenik and

Medomak Valley coaches get a shower of water after the Panther football squad won the North C Regional title. (Paula Roberts photo)

Porter Gahagan

The Hawks were led by Gary Glidden who scored all three Herman touchdowns, including one in the first half and a 91-yard kickoff return for the game’s final score with 1:18 remaining.

With the win, Medomak Valley advances to the State Class State championship game, to be played Saturday, Nov. 19 at Camden Stadium in Bangor. The MPA will set the game time on Monday, Nov. 14.

Medomak Valley football players flash the number one sign after defeating Hermon 40-20 to win the Big 11 Conference North Class C Regional championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley’s football team hold up their North Class C Regional championship plaque after beating Hermon 40-20 on Nov. 11. (Paula Roberts photo)

