A home at 776 Somerville Road was gutted by fire the afternoon of April 21, closing Somerville Road as crews from six local departments responded.

The fire was called in at 2:35 p.m. Somerville Fire Department responded, along with Whitefield, Jefferson, Washington, Palermo, and Windsor fire departments, and Delta Ambulance.

(This story will be updated.)

