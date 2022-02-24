No Injuries in Three-Vehicle Collision in Waldoboro

Three vehicles were involved in a collision in the vicinity of Moose Crossing Garden Center on Route 1 in Waldoboro on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24.

All three drivers were checked out by Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services at the scene, Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer said. No one was transported to the hospital.

The fire department rerouted northbound Route 1 traffic onto Old Route 1 while Hillside Collision Center, of Waldoboro, removed the vehicles from the scene. Both lanes reopened at 6:15 p.m., Smeltzer said.

No additional details were immediately available. The Lincoln County News will update this post.

