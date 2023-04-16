Norgang, Mague Elected, Edgecomb Board Returned to Full Strength

More than 40 voters participated in Edgecomb’s special election Saturday, April 15, restoring the select board to full strength 35 days ahead of the annual town meeting Saturday, May 20.

The unusual timing of the special election was due to the unrelated resignation of two of the three incumbents on Edgecomb’s select board.

In the sole contested race, voters favored Lyndyn C. Norgang over fellow Cross Point Road resident Craig J. Urwin, 33-12. Norgang succeeds retiring select board member Ted Hugger and assumes the two years remaining on Hugger’s term.

Former select board member Frances C. Mague was reelected to the board with 40 votes. Mague was unopposed in her bid to succeed former board chair Dawn Murray.

Mague, who previously served on the board between 1992 and 1997, has announced she only plans to serve until Edgecomb’s upcoming annual town meeting when voters will have an opportunity to elect a candidate to a full three-year term. Mague said her sole purpose in running for office in this election was to ensure the Edgecomb board could attain a quorum.

Murray resigned in December 2022 citing health concerns. Hugger submitted his resignation in January after purchasing a new home in Damariscotta. Murray received one write-in vote Saturday.

Voters also favored the sole referendum question on the special town meeting warrant, authorizing the appropriation of $2,310 from the Edgecomb Waterfront Committee Fund for the harbor master’s operational expenses related to mooring-mapping technology and to purchase a no wake buoy/tackle.

