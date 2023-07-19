One Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in Wiscasset

An individual died in a single vehicle crash in Wiscasset the morning of Wednesday, July 19.

The crash happened in the vicinity of the Route 144 and Birch Point Road intersection. Law enforcement confirmed the fatality on scene.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset Fire Department, and Wiscasset Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

No additional information was available at press time.

The Lincoln County News will update this story as more information becomes available.

