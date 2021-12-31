One fatality in two-car crash in Bristol

One person died in a two-car crash in Bristol on the afternoon of Dec. 31.

One vehicle went off the road, overturned and struck a telephone pole. The driver died at the scene. According to Deputy Jeff Roger of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, the second car had three occupants, one of whom sustained minor injuries.

Responding departments included the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the Bristol, South Bristol, and Damariscotta fire departments, and the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, as well as state accident reconstruction specialists.

Bristol Road was closed in both directions and traffic was rerouted around the crash.

The call came in at 12:30 p.m.. As of 3:45 p.m. investigators were still reconstructing the scene.

The Lincoln County News will update this story.

