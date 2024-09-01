Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina ‘A Complete Loss’

A Damariscotta landmark, Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina was leveled by a fire that began sometime during the overnight hours of Sunday, Sept. 1.

According to Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts, firefighters from Damariscotta, Bristol, and Newcastle were paged at 3:02 a.m. for a report of flames coming from the south side of the building, located at 40 Main St.

Bremen, Nobleboro, Waldoboro, and South Bristol fire departments responded to the scene after a second call was made, Roberts said.

As of 10 a.m., firefighters were still on scene and the cause of the fire remained unknown. According to Roberts, the State Fire Marshal was on scene investigating.

“This is a complete loss,” Roberts said.

No one was injured in the fire according to Roberts, which took nearly 250,000 gallons of water to subdue.

The Lincoln County News will update this story as more details become available

