Serious Head-On Collision Closes East Pond Road in Nobleboro

A head-on collision between two vehicles closed East Pond Road in Nobleboro shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Maine State Police are investigating.

A utility pole was down at the scene and Central Maine Power Co. responded.

As of 4 p.m., the road is closed from its easternmost intersection with Upper East Pond Road to the Jefferson town line.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

