Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Serious Head-On Collision Closes East Pond Road in Nobleboro

at

Nobleboro firefighters work the scene of a head-on collision on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. The crash closed a portion of East Pond Road. (Evan Houk photo)

A head-on collision between two vehicles closed East Pond Road in Nobleboro shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Maine State Police are investigating.

A utility pole was down at the scene and Central Maine Power Co. responded.

As of 4 p.m., the road is closed from its easternmost intersection with Upper East Pond Road to the Jefferson town line.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^