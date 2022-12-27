State Police Investigating the Death of Edgecomb 3-Year-Old

The Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, Maine State Police detectives and evidence response technicians worked late into the night on Christmas and spent all day Monday at an Edgecomb residence on Route 1.

According to Moss, the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call around 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, regarding a 3-year-old child not breathing, at the residence. First responders and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The child was subsequently transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead.

According to Moss, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted, which is protocol in all child deaths in Maine. An autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta Monday.

According to Moss, the cause and manner of death are currently being withheld at the request of the Maine State Attorney General’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Lincoln County News will update this story as more details become available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

