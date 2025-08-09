State Police Investigating Waldoboro Death 

Maine State Police detectives are currently investigating the circumstances around a death at a private residence on Genthner Road in Waldoboro.

According to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, state police detectives and investigators from Major Crimes Unit Central have been on the scene “all day” Saturday, Aug. 9.

The identity of the deceased has not been released as of this posting.

Moss said there is no known danger to the public at this time. More information will likely be available following the completion of an autopsy that will take place on Sunday, Aug. 10, Moss said.

The Lincoln County News is following this story and will update this post as more information becomes available.

