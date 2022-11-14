Three-vehicle crash closes Route 32 in Waldoboro

Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta with non-life-threatening injuries. Another individual received medical treatment at the scene.

The crash resulted in the damage to one utility pole. Central Maine Power Co. is expected to arrive on scene this evening to replace the pole. The crash and the emergency response temporarily closed Route 32.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

