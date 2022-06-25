Washington Man Dies in Motorcycle-Truck Collision in Somerville

A Washington man died after his motorcycle collided with a truck and trailer on Turner Ridge Road in Somerville the afternoon of Friday, June 24.

Christopher L. Lascoutx, 78, of Washington, was driving his black 2019 Triumph motorcycle southbound on Turner Ridge Road when it collided with a red 2020 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck, owned by Lucas Tree Service, was making a right-hand turn from a power line access road approximately one-half mile from the intersection with Colby Road, to head north on Turner Ridge Road.

The motorcycle struck the truck broadside and Lascoutx died at the scene from his injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and Lascoutx was wearing a helmet and riding jacket, the press release says.

Speed is being considered as a factor in the collision, according to the LCSO release.

The driver of the truck, Brandon Higgins, 23, of Etna, and passenger Ryan Mack, 25, of Waterville, were both uninjured in the collision. Both were wearing seatbelts, the release says.

Turner Ridge Road was closed for about three hours and the Somerville Fire Department detoured traffic.

LCSO deputies responded to the collision after receiving a report at 2:52 p.m. on Friday. Delta Ambulance Service also responded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

